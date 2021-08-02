Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 8:14 AM

Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum at Tokyo Olympics

By
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus competes in a women's 100-meter heat at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus competes in a women's 100-meter heat at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus is seeking asylum in Poland and went to the Polish Embassy in Tokyo on Monday after she says team officials tried to force her to return home.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, was placed in the custody of Japanese authorities and is planning to fly to Warsaw in the coming days.

Advertisement

The pivot to Poland occurred after she complained via social media about her treatment by the Belarusian Olympic committee.

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Tsimanouskaya's ordeal in a statement late Sunday.

RELATED Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final

"The IOC and Tokyo 2020 have spoken to Krystsina Tsymanouskaya directly tonight," the organization tweeted. "She is with the authorities at Haneda airport and is currently accompanied by a staff member of Tokyo 2020. "She has told us that she feels safe.

"The IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue their conversations with Krystsina Tsymanouskaya and the authorities to determine the next steps in the upcoming days."

Belarus has an autocratic government and was widely criticized in May for diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. It was a move that also drew punishment from the European Union and sanctions from the United States.

Advertisement
RELATED American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics

Tsimanouskaya had competed in a qualifying heat for the women's 100-meter dash and was also set to compete in the 200-meter race when she said team officials tried to force her out of Tokyo without her consent.

She said the team also abruptly tried to get her to compete in the women's 4x400 relay after drug testing issues kept some members of the team out of the event.

"They are trying to get me out of the country without my permission," Tsimanouskaya said in a Facebook video posted by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation.

RELATED Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles

Tsimanouskaya's husband, Arseniy Zdanevich, left Belarus Sunday night for Ukraine.

"I didn't think it would get this serious," he told Sky News in Kiev. "I made the decision to leave without thinking twice."

Belarus journalist Hanna Liubakova tweeted that Tsimanouskaya did not leave the Olympics because of any personal trauma, which had been suggested by Belarus team officials.

"A conversation between Tsymanouskaya, Yuri Maisevich, the head coach of the national team and another member of the delegation, was leaked," Liubakova said in the tweet.

"She was brought to tears by their threats. Also, the conversation proves that she was not forced to leave the Olympics because of any trauma."

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

China's Lijiao Gong celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's shot put on August 1. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani blames U.S. pullout for Taliban resurgence
World News // 34 minutes ago
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani blames U.S. pullout for Taliban resurgence
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- During a speech to lawmakers on Monday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani called out the United States for abandoning his country as Taliban fighters step up efforts to take control of some areas.
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
World News // 5 hours ago
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A "typical" day in Lebanon now starts with finding an open gas station, hunting for medications or baby milk, struggling with power cuts and praying against getting sick -- or simply to survive the day.
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Halfway through the Summer Olympics in Japan, coronavirus cases are surging in the nation during a state of emergency though the outbreak is nowhere near as severe as other places in the world.
Taliban threatening capture of Afghanistan provincial capital
World News // 16 hours ago
Taliban threatening capture of Afghanistan provincial capital
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Taliban made advances on the key provincial capital of Lashkar Gah on Sunday, escalating its push to claim major cities in the midst of U.S. withdrawal from the country.
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Britain and Israel on Sunday said they determined Iran was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker that killed a Briton and Romainian on Thursday.
Six more killed in clash between rebels and Congo army
World News // 1 day ago
Six more killed in clash between rebels and Congo army
July 31 (UPI) -- Six people, including an army officer and civilian, were killed in clashes between the army and Ugandan rebels in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.
Police presence deters Sydney's anti-COVID-19 lockdown protest
World News // 1 day ago
Police presence deters Sydney's anti-COVID-19 lockdown protest
July 31 (UPI) -- Police deterred Saturday's protest against the COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney after last week's protest turned violent.
Boris Johnson's wife expecting baby later this year after earlier miscarriage
World News // 1 day ago
Boris Johnson's wife expecting baby later this year after earlier miscarriage
July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, is pregnant with the couple's second child after having a miscarriage earlier this year, she announced.
South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
World News // 1 day ago
South African rhino poaching increased 50% this year, still lower than before pandemic
July 31 (UPI) -- The was a 50% increase in the number of rhinoceroses killed in the first six months of 2021 in South Africa compared to the same period last year.
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Turkey wildfires rises to 6
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll in Turkey from dozens of wildfires in the southern Antalya province rose to six, local officials announced Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/