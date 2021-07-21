BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea

South Korea named K-pop band BTS as special presidential envoy on Wednesday, a role that will include appearing as official representatives at the United Nations General Assembly in September. File photo by EPA-EFE/Yonhap

SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, a role that will bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the presidential Blue House announced.

Officially named "presidential special envoy for future generations and culture," BTS will help "lead the global agenda for future generations, such as sustainable growth, and expand diplomatic power in line with South Korea's elevated status in the international community," Blue House spokesman Park Kyung-mee said at a press briefing.

On the group's agenda as envoy will be appearances at international events, including the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, Park said.

The chart-topping stars have already addressed the U.N. General Assembly, becoming the first K-pop act to do so in 2018. The septet followed up with another address in 2020, while also working with UNICEF on its "Love Myself" and "Generation Unlimited" campaigns.

BTS has dominated the global music charts in recent months, with back-to-back No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. Their latest single, "Permission to Dance," gained the top spot on the Billboard chart Tuesday, replacing their hit song "Butter," which had held the No. 1 crown for seven weeks.





"BTS is expected to deliver messages of comfort and hope to young people around the world," Park said.

The group's work as special envoy will also "greatly contribute to enhancing South Korea's national status as a leading country in the post-COVID-19 era," he said.

BTS consists of RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V.

The K-pop stars will headline the Global Citizen Live concert and fundraising event for poverty relief on Sep. 25 alongside stars such as Ed Sheeran, Lorde and The Weeknd. The concert will be broadcast and livestreamed on platforms such as ABC, BBC, YouTube and Twitter.