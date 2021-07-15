Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2021 / 10:13 PM

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns after failure to form government

By
Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister-designate, announced his resignation Thursday after saying President Michel Aoun rejected his efforts to form a government. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister-designate, announced his resignation Thursday after saying President Michel Aoun rejected his efforts to form a government. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down on Thursday after failing to form a government within the past eight months.

Hariri said he made the decision to step down after President Michel Aoun rejected his latest Cabinet lineup, which he had submitted just 24 hours earlier.

Advertisement

"During the conversation, we proposed that the president take more time to think about the proposal, and (Aoun) said that it looks like we're not going to agree," he said. "For that reason, I have stepped down from forming the government. God help this country."

Hariri later said he selected his candidates to form the government based on their expertise and ability to reform the economy while accusing Aoun of failing to do the same.

RELATED Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis

"I resigned in 2019 because I wanted a government of experts and if we formed Michel Aoun's government then the country won't be saved," he said. "The main problem of this country is Michel Aoun, who is allied with Hezbollah, who in turn protects him. This is the equation in the country and if someone can't see it then they're blind."

Aoun in turn accused Hariri of refusing his requests for amendments to the proposal, saying his decision to halt further discussion indicated he had planned to resign before the meeting began.

"Hariri rejected any amendments related to changes in ministries, their sectarian distribution and the names associated with them," Aoun's office said.

RELATED Lebanon's banking crisis keeps students from going abroad

Aoun's office also said he received a joint message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian calling on him to expedite the formation of the government.

Following Hariri's resignation, supporters of his Future Movement Party engaged in protests, shutting down major highways and clashing with Lebanese soldiers.

The Lebanese Lira, which has declined 90% in value in less than two years, plummetted to an all-time low exceeding 21,000 to the U.S. dollar.

Hariri returned as prime minister-designate in October after Hassan Diab left office in August following the explosion at a warehouse near Beirut's port that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

He was tasked with guiding Lebanon out of its economic crisis that left it with large debts to foreign countries but clashed with Aoun and Hezbollah, the militia and political faction that is backed by Iran and holds control over Lebanon's affairs.

Latest Headlines

Britain's MPs vote to diplomatically boycott Beijing's 'Genocide' Olympic Games
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's MPs vote to diplomatically boycott Beijing's 'Genocide' Olympic Games
July 15 (UPI) -- Britain's parliament on Thursday unanimously voted to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
July 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have been killed in severe flooding in Western Europe as the region experienced levels of rain not seen in a century.
Taliban proposes cease-fire in exchange for prisoner release
World News // 8 hours ago
Taliban proposes cease-fire in exchange for prisoner release
July 15 (UPI) -- The Taliban proposed a three-month cease-fire if Afghan officials release 7,000 captured fighters, an Afghan government official announced Thursday.
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
World News // 11 hours ago
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
July 15 (UPI) -- The world's first 3D printed bridge was unveiled in Amsterdam's Red Light District on Thursday.
Family of deceased South Korean university janitor rejects school-led probe
World News // 11 hours ago
Family of deceased South Korean university janitor rejects school-led probe
July 15 (UPI) -- The family of a janitor who died on the campus of Seoul National University said they do not want the school to lead an investigation into her death.
North Korea blasts Japan's defense white paper after Tokyo warns of threats
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea blasts Japan's defense white paper after Tokyo warns of threats
July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea accused Japan of harboring ambitions of "reinvasion" after Tokyo released its annual defense white paper Tuesday that outlines threats Pyongyang poses to Japan's security.
European Union court says companies can ban headscarves in workplace
World News // 13 hours ago
European Union court says companies can ban headscarves in workplace
July 15 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice ruled Thursday that private employers can prohibit headscarves if it's part of a comprehensive ban on all religious and political symbols in relation to a policy on neutrality.
Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site
World News // 13 hours ago
Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site
July 15 (UPI) -- A protester collapsed and was transferred to a nearby hospital during a military delivery to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense base in Seongju on Thursday.
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find
World News // 15 hours ago
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find
July 15 (UPI) -- Investigators said Thursday that strong winds were part of the reason a 70-story skyscraper in China swayed back and forth two months ago, prompting evacuations and concerns about the building's structural stability.
North Korea-backed hackers linked to attack on Seoul National University Hospital
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea-backed hackers linked to attack on Seoul National University Hospital
July 15 (UPI) -- A group of hackers under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau is believed to be behind the recent hacking of a major hospital in South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/