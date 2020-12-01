Dec. 1 (UPI) -- China called for the release of Huawei's chief financial officer on the two-year anniversary of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport, while dismissing the Chinese imprisonment of two Canadians as an "entirely different" matter.

Beijing's foreign ministry claimed Tuesday that the Canadian detention of Meng Wanzhou, 48, is part of a larger U.S. conspiracy to impede China's tech industry.

"The Meng Wanzhou case is a serious political incident," Chinese spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "The U.S. government's deliberation and action on it are not out of any legal cause, but out of the agenda to suppress Chinese hi-tech companies and obstruct the development of Chinese science and technology."

Hua, who described Ottawa as "an accomplice," urged the Canadian government to "correct its wrongdoing" so Meng may "return to her motherland safe and sound."

"Meng Wanzhou has been arbitrarily detained," Hua said.

Meng has not been extradited to the United States after her arrest. The Trump administration has accused the Huawei executive with alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

China arrested two Canadians in 2018 following Meng's arrest in Canada.

Michael Spavor, a Canadian citizen who has met with Kim Jong Un and has business ties to North Korea, and Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat with the International Crisis Group, remain in Chinese prison.

"The Canadian citizens' cases are entirely different from the Meng Wanzhou case," Hua said Tuesday. "The two Canadians are suspected of crimes endangering China's national security."

Meng is still arguing her case in Canadian court, but her case and the fate of the two Canadians in China could change after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden assumes office, according to the Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday.

Canadian courts have ruled that some of Meng's alleged conduct "amounted to fraud" in Canada, but in October Canadian Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said some evidence from Meng "is realistically capable of challenging the reliability" of the U.S. request for extradition.

Meng remains under house arrest, according to reports.