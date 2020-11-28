Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ethiopia's military launched an assault in the capital of the Tigray region in the northern part of the country Saturday.

The country's army chief of staff said government forces have taken control of the city of Mekele, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted a statement to Twitter saying military operations against leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front had "completed and ceased."

Advertisement I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the #Tigray region. Our focus now will be on rebuilding the region and providing humanitarian assistance while Federal Police apprehend the TPLF clique. #EthiopiaPrevails https://t.co/WrM2BAPCD6— Abiy Ahmed Ali (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 28, 2020

The Ethiopian government has shut down communications and limited media access across the region, making it difficult to verify its claims.

Earlier this week the federal government issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the TPLF and warned that it would take "final action" to get control of Mekele.

That ultimatum followed three weeks of unrest, including accusations that federal forces have killed innocent civilians, that sent more than 40,000 civilians across the border to Sudan.