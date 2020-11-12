Dutch police investigate a shooting outside the Saudi Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday. Photo by Lex Van Lieshout/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Dutch authorities arrested a 40-year-old man in The Hague in connection to a shooting at the Saudi Embassy early Thursday, officials said.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting that put bullet holes in several of the windows at Saudi Arabia's Dutch diplomatic center.

Authorities said they're trying to contact witnesses. More than a dozen shots were fired at the building.

Police said they arrested a suspect after an investigation led them to the Zoetermeer neighborhood of The Hague. Authorities also impounded a vehicle there.

"This does not belong in our international city of peace and justice," Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen said, calling the shooting "senseless."

Chairman of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi denounced the shooting and asked for an investigation.

Thursday was the second straight day Saudi Arabia was involved in an attack. A bomb attack on Wednesday injured several people in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during a ceremony to honor Saudis who died in World War I.