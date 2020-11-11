Saudi residents walk along a street in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The city on the coast of the Red Sea was the site of a bomb attack Wednesday that injured several people, officials said. File Photo by Amel Pain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Several people were hurt in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a bomb attack that occurred during a ceremony to commemorate those who fought and died in World War I, officials said.

The blast occurred at a cemetery in Jeddah and injured at least four people. Jeddah is about 575 miles southwest of Riyadh on the coast of the Red Sea.

Saudi officials called the incident a "failed and cowardly attack."

Diplomats from several European countries, including France, attended the event at the Khawajaat Cemetery.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly attack that nothing can justify," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Diplomats in Britain, Greece, Italy, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack and vowed to support Saudi authorities in their investigation.

The Mecca Governorate said a Greece Embassy worker and a Saudi security guard were slightly injured.

France has also been targeted by terrorists in recent months and years. Last month, a middle school teacher in Paris was killed for showing students cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.