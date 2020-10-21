The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games conducts screening tests Wednesday for spectators and games officials in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games conducts screening tests Wednesday for spectators and games officials in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games conducts screening tests Wednesday for spectators and games officials in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 80% of volunteers for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics next year say they're concerned about how the city will handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a survey of 13,480 so-called "City Cast" volunteers conducted by the local government, 79% said they're worried about the virus and 49.3% said they're worried about how the postponement of the Games will affect their motivation.

Advertisement

The 2020 Summer Olympics were originally scheduled this year from July 24 to Aug. 9, but were rescheduled to July 23, 2021, to Aug. 8, 2021 in response to the pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee and Japan said said the Games must be held in 2021 "at any cost," but are planning a scaled-down affair to protect workers and visitors.

RELATED Seoul to promote joint Olympics with North Korea

The survey found that 76.7% of volunteers said they want to know how to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus during the Games, and 58.6% said they'd like more preparation in dealing with emergency situations, such as the use of defibrillators.

Seiko Hashimoto, the minister for Tokyo's Olympic Games, told Nikkei Asia on Wednesday that organizers will have to implement strict rules to keep athletes and spectators safe. She said athletes should restrict themselves to the Olympic Village to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Protecting yourself will result in protecting other athletes as well," she said.

Hashimoto compared the pandemic to the Zika virus scare during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Japanese athletes were told to stay in the village for their safety.

Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo Gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals are revealed. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Japanese gymnast Tsuboi Honami performs with projection mapping. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Honami performs. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Honami competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and several world competitions. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) presents an invitation to Olympic Games to Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yamashita Yasuhiro. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko speaks. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo speaks. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals are displayed. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo The Tokyo Olympic games will begin on July 24, 2020 and will run through August 9. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo