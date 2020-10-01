A worker in a face mask cleans a cafe in London on Thursday. The British government announced new lockdown measures in the northeastern part of the country. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several European countries have imposed or are planning to impose new coronavirus restrictions this week after seeing spikes in new cases Thursday.

The British government on Thursday revealed new restrictions on gatherings indoors in several northern municipalities, including the port city of Liverpool. Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said the country's second peak of COVID-19 cases is "highly localized" and "spreading fast."

Advertisement

The government banned mixing of people among different households indoors, and recommended against attending sporting events, visiting care homes and non-essential travel.

"And the more people follow the rules and reduce their social contact, the quicker we can get Liverpool, and the northeast, back on their feet," Hancock said in a speech to Parliament.

He said there were 7,108 new cases Wednesday in Britain, its second-highest number since the start of the pandemic. The highest figure, 7,143, came Tuesday as the country enters a second wave of the virus.

There was an 89% increase in the number of new daily cases over the past two weeks, bringing the country's overall number of cases to 460,000, according to The New York Times' tracker.

Britain reported 71 new deaths Wednesday, a 212% increase over the past week. More than 42,000 people have died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Britain isn't alone as several European countries begin seeing evidence of a second wave of infection as the fall season opens.

Spain reported 11,016 new cases Wednesday, a 7% increase over the past two weeks, and 177 new deaths, a 23% increase. There have been more than 769,000 confirmed cases and nearly 32,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The country's current seven-day average of new cases -- about 10,000 -- surpasses its spring peak of about 8,000.

Madrid has the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days in Spain at 430. Navarra has the next-highest concentration of cases at 351.

Madrid reported 1,586 new cases Wednesday and 28,778 new cases in the past week.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa on Wednesday announced new lockdown measures for the capital city in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. The lockdown prevents residents from travel except for work, school or health reasons; limits gatherings to six people; and requires stores, bars and restaurants to maintain 50% capacity and close by 10 p.m.

While Germany is also experiencing a second surge of cases since a summertime lull, the country is nowhere near hitting its springtime high.

There were 4,301 new cases reported Wednesday, a 30% increase over the past 14 days, and 29 deaths, a 140% increase. Germany's daily high was nearly 6,300 in March, according to The New York Times.

Still, Chancellor Angela Merkel implemented new lockdown measures Tuesday, including limiting gatherings to 50 people or fewer, and fining people for giving fake contact tracing data.

Merkel, speaking during a news conference, warned that if Germany didn't strictly abide by the restrictions, the country could see daily cases reaching nearly 20,000 in the winter.

"I am sure life as we know it will return, but now we have to be reasonable," she said. "We know that a more difficult time is coming, fall and winter."

French Health Minister Olivier Véran on Thursday warned that Paris will likely reach a "maximum" alert level by Monday if coronavirus cases don't recede.

France is reporting new daily cases at levels twice as high as it had in the spring. The country had 12,845 new cases Thursday, a 36% increase over the past two weeks, and 63 deaths, a 98% increase.

Overall, the country has had 577,000 cases and 32,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Véran floated the idea of shuttering bars and restaurants in the capital city.

Worldwide, roughly 316,000 new cases were reported Wednesday with 6,200 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 34 million people have been sickened and 1 million killed.

World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic Visitors wear face masks as they tour the Whitney Museum of American Art as it reopens on September 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Visitors wear face masks as they tour the works of art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo St. Charles Cinema employees place tape on reclining chairs after disinfecting, following a movie showing in St. Charles, Mo., on August 21. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Patrons walk to their movie with refreshments at the St. Charles Cinema. After being closed for months due to the pandemic, movie theaters in the St. Louis area and across the country are reopening. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A patron looks at the Edgar Degas' sculpture, titled "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen," in the "Degas at the Opera" exhibit in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, on the first day it reopened to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on July 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The gallery reopened today on a limited basis after being closed since mid-March. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Sightseers wear face masks aboard a Statue Cruises boat with a view of The Statue of Liberty in New York City on July 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The Statue of Liberty reopened July 20 with reduced capacity to help maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A stylist wears a protective face mask while giving a haircut to a client at Roman K. Salon Luxury Hair Salon as New York City enters phase two of a four-part reopening plan on June 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Workers break down the street art painted on boarded up windows of a Jimmy Choo retail store in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City after being closed for three months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Chess Club employees Abby Byer and Caleb Denny play a match with the new plexiglass divider in place in St. Louis on June 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Byer wipes down the clock and chess pieces after use. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) passes out face masks when he arrives at Grand Central Station to attend a nearby press conference to enter phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan in New York City on June 8. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Visitors take only side-by-side seats at tables for prevention of COVID-19 during a demonstration for reopening of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on June 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A Universal Studios Japan staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of visitors during the demonstration. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Harry's Bar and Restaurant is open for business in downtown Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House, on May 29. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A stylist wears a protective face shield as she cuts a customer's hair at the Illusion of Shirlington salon in Shirlington, Va., on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A customer has her temperature checked before entering the salon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Diners seated apart eat at an outdoor restaurant in Washington, D.C. on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Daryl Gray, of the Clergy Coalition, hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened after extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Stylist Katie Winston (R) cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo License Photo Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency in the city. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York on May 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be transmitted by the drill, and all staff members will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes that return to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain that contain candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo License Photo British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing," but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Florida has allowed some of the state's beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo