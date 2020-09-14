Tropical Storm Vicky (top-R) is seen on Monday off the western coastline of Africa. Forecasters said the storm will be short-lived. Photo courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Vicky to weaken over the next few days after forming overnight.

In an 11 a.m. AST advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Vicky was located 560 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Vicky, which had previously been known as tropical depression 21, is the 20th tropical storm of the 2020 season and set a new early record for a "V" named storm. It was formed off the western coastline of Africa and strengthened into a tropical storm on Monday.

The NHC said it expects Vicky to dissipate by mid-week.

"Weakening is forecast due to strong upper-level winds during the next 48 hours, and Vicky is likely to degenerate into remnant low by Wednesday," it said.

The NHC has said it expects Vicky to be "short-lived."

Vicky is not expected to affect land.

The storm joins several others that are in the Atlantic Basin: Tropical Storms Sally and Teddy, Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene. There are also two other disturbances, one near the African coast and one in the Gulf of Mexico.