Tropical Storm Teddy, at center, is seen in the central Atlantic early Monday. It is one of seven systems presently in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the central Atlantic early Monday and forecasters expect it will develop into a powerful hurricane within a few days.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. EDT advisory that Teddy was located 1,110 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,405 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

"A continued west-northwestward motion is expected for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest by mid-week," the NHC said.

The current track of the storm doesn't appear as though it will approach the United States.

Teddy's formation is the latest in what is now an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally is in the Gulf and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall on or near Mississippi on Tuesday.

Hurricane Paulette is in the western Atlantic, but is not expected to impact the United States. To the southeast, Tropical Storm Rene has turned into a depression -- but there's another system off the African coast that could develop.

There are also two disturbances that could be the makings of tropical storms, one in the Gulf of Mexico west of the Yucatan Peninsula and one right off the African coastline.