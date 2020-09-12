Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority leadership has condemned the U.S.-brokered deal to normalize Bahraini-Israeli relations.

Palestinian officials on Friday accused Bahrain of betraying the Palestinian people and called the U.S.-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain "disgraceful and treacherous."

The deal was a "stab to the national rights of the Palestinian people and their national cause," Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani said.

The U.S. administration's "delusion that it can make peace between the occupying state and the Arab countries without the Palestinians and without an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories is political stupidity," Majdalani added.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry announced it will recall its ambassador to Bahrain in protest.

Similarly, Palestinian leadership denounced the U.S.-brokered deal last month to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and recalled its ambassador to Abu Dhabi.

President Donald Trump announced the deal to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain on Friday.

"They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education , security and agriculture," Trump said.

The move makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump said that he hoped both the UAE and Bahrain deals would encourage normalization between Israel and other Arab nations.