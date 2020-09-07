Tropical Storm Rene (R) is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday. Tropical Storm Paulette churns just to the west of Rene, while Tropical Depression 19 passes over the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Rene weakened Saturday and forecasters expect it to become a tropical depression early next week.

In its 8 a.m. AST update, the National Hurricane Center said Rene was about 1,345 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,300 east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

Advertisement

It is forecast to continue in this general direction through early Monday, when it's expected to weaken to a depression and make a southwestward turn.

The NHC said the storm will degenerate into a trough of low pressure in four or five days.

Rene is a short distance behind Tropical Storm Paulette, which also formed early Monday. The next tropical storm name on the list for 2020 in the Atlantic is Sally.

As was the case with Paulette, there is a significant chance more early formation records will fall and join Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana and Omar as top of the list for early formation for their respective letters.

Before Rene, Rita, which formed on Sept. 18, 2005, was the record holder for the earliest "R" named storm on record.

Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season. Meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes in total this season.

These numbers mean that the Greek alphabet will have to be utilized for tropical storm names, which was only done in one other season: 2005.