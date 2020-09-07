Police in Britain released video and images Sunday of a man suspected of killing one person and injuring several others in multiple stabbings shortly after midnight in Birmingham. Photo courtesy of West Midlands Police

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Britain arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a stabbing spree in the city center of Birmingham.

The arrest came after West Midlands police launched a manhunt for the suspect, whose name wasn't released. He's accused of one count of murder and seven counts of murder after allegedly carrying out a series of stabbings early Sunday.

"The events of the weekend have been extraordinary. These are events quite unlike anything I have seen on our streets before," West Midlands police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said Monday. "They have also been tragic with the awful loss of life and serious injuries we have seen. My thoughts are very much with the victims and their families."

He said the department was continuing its investigation.

Police said a 23-year-old man died during the attack and another man, age 19, and a 32-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. Five others between the ages of 23 and 33 were also injured and were treated at a local hospital.

Authorities declared it a "major incident" and deployed officers to Birmingham's city center to secure the four crime scenes, patrol the streets and aid in the investigation.

Police said they first received a call about the stabbings shortly after 12:30 a.m. concerning a man who received a superficial injury followed by a call 20 minutes later about a man and a woman who sustained critical injures in an attack.

An hour later, police received a third call concerning a man who had died and another man who was injured in another stabbing followed by a fourth call 10 minutes later concerning three more people suffering from stab wounds.

Graham said that the motive was unknown and that the attacks appeared random.

"The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening," Graham said a press conference. "Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened."

Earlier in their search, police released CCTV footage of the man they suspected of carrying out the series of stabbings, asking the public for help in identify him.

Officers trawled through CCTV footage throughout Sunday and spoken to witnesses to ensure the best possible footage and image of the man being sought could be released to the public, Graham said.