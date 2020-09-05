Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Four people died in an Arkansas plane crash Friday night, emergency responders said Friday.

Emergency crews responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to reports of a downed plane in Crawford County in the northwestern part of the state.

After an overnight search of the area, at 8:15 a.m. Saturday rescue crews found wreckage in Chester, Ark.

Four people were inside the plane, which was headed for Fayetteville, 40/29 TV in Fayetteville reported. None of them survived.

Officials have not released the names of those killed in the crash.