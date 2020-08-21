Tropical Storm Marco increased in intensity and was headed toward New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday evening. Photo courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Marco intensified Saturday evening, prompting hurricane watches in Louisiana and Alabama and storm surge watches on the Alabama-Florida border. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura headed towards the Dominican Republic, causing heavy rains in Puerto Rico.

The two storms are expected to become the first two tropical systems to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same in records dating to the 1800s.

The National Hurricane Center said at 4 p.m. that the eye of Marco was about 50 miles west of the western tip of Cuba and about 540 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Winds were measures at 65 mph and the storm was traveling at about 13 mph toward Louisiana.

A storm surge watch was issued from Sabine Pass eastward to the Alabama-Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay. Officials warned of a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 48 hours.

A hurricane watch was issued for metropolitan New Orleans and from Intracoastal City, La., eastward to the Mississippi-Alabama border, the hurricane center said. Marco may build to hurricane status within 48 hours, the agency warned.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

Tropical Storm Laura, with winds measuring 50 mph., was traveling west toward Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at about 18 mph, the weather agency said in a 5 p.m. report.

RELATED Tropical Storm Genevieve moves away from Baja California Peninsula

Laura is the ninth storm to set a new early benchmark this season, beating the previous "L-storm" record held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.

Meteorologists have been watching the tropical Atlantic with extra close attention as the anticipated ramp-up of an already record-setting hurricane season begins.

Another disturbance near the coast of Africa, which is expected to take a few more days to develop, is also being watched closely by meteorologists.

"Laura will spread gusty winds and the possibility of periodic heavy rainfall westward over parts of the Leeward Islands from Friday to Saturday," Accuweather Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said.

People across the northern islands of the Caribbean, as well as the Turks and Caicos, southern Bahamas, the Florida Keys and the southern part of the Florida Peninsula should be prepared for tropical storm conditions, as an average, as the storm moves along with the potential for more significant conditions, depending on the exact track and strength of the feature itself.

Should the system track just north of the northern islands of the Caribbean, conditions there may not be severe, but it could allow the center of the storm to strengthen further over warm water with minimal impediment from the high mountains in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Such a scenario could bring damaging conditions to the Turks and Caicos and part of the southern islands of the Bahamas.

"We expect Laura to move across the Florida Straits and it may strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday or Monday before taking a turn northward in the Gulf of Mexico," Kottlowski said.

This forecast is based on the anticipated strengthening and westward extension of the Bermuda-Azores high pressure area. Should the high fail to strengthen and extend westward, there would be room for an earlier northward turn.

Prior to Laura's formation, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle had all set new records for their designated letters in 2020. With the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season already way ahead of the average pace and surpassing marks left by the notorious 2005 hurricane season, and the height of the hurricane season looming from the end of August to early October, not only are more records likely to be set, but there is also the likelihood that lives and property will be threatened in the weeks ahead.

The lid could soon come off the Atlantic basin with the potential for multiple named systems spinning at the same time, including multiple threats to lives and property at the same time from the Caribbean to North America.

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting a hyperactive year for tropical storms and hurricanes -- enough that Greek letters may once again be needed. Due to 2020's record pace and upcoming conditions expected in the basin, AccuWeather meteorologists upped their forecast for the number of tropical storms in late July, with up to 24 now predicted and up to 11 hurricanes projected for the season.

Tropical storms are named for most letters of the alphabet, with the exception of Q, U, X, Y and Z. Beyond that, Greek letters are used to name systems. The infamous 2005 Atlantic hurricane season holds the record for the greatest number of named storms at 28, and 2005 was the only year to use Greek letters.