Police officers in the area of the scene of a derailed passenger train near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Wednesday where three people died. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A passenger train derailment in Aberdeenshire, near Scotland's coast, Wednesday morning killed three people, including the train's driver.

Four passenger cars jumped the tracks at Carmont, just west of Stonehaven, authorities said. Six others were injured and taken to a local hospital, but none of those injuries appeared to be serious.

Advertisement

The areas sustained heavy thunderstorms and significant rainfall the night before. The high-speed Scotrail train left Aberdeen in the early dawn hours before derailing. A cause for the derailment remained under investigation.

"This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning," British Transport Police Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said in a statement. "We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been underway. I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for."

Wylie said his agency will be working with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to find out what happened during the accident.

Network Rail Scotland issued a warning on Twitter shortly after the crash about flooding and a landslide warning in Carmont.

"Between Burntisland and Kinghorn, we've had reports of two landslips, which have blocked the line," the Network Rail Scotland message said. "We're working closely with the emergency services here. At Carmont, we've had reports of a landslip, which means services can't operate between Dundee and Aberdeen."