Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities are working to determine what caused a freight train to derail in Southern California Tuesday, spilling liquid chemicals and prompting evacuations.

The crash happened in Devore, Calif., about 12 miles northwest of downtown San Bernadino. Officials said the train was headed from Barstow to Los Angeles.

Eleven of the 15 cars that derailed off tracks were tankers, several of which leaked their contents, including denatured alcohol, potassium oxide and generic flammable liquid, BNSF Railway officials said.

One tanker leaked petroleum distillate, BNSF Railway spokeswoman Lena Kent told The Sun. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes petroleum distillate as a colorless liquid with a gasoline-type odor that can irritate eyes, noses and throats and cause dizziness, drowsiness, headache, nausea and cracked skin.

Another tanker leaked detergent, Kent added.

The leaks didn't pose a threat to the community, officials said. Still, a FedEx center and HP facility nearby were evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation order was lifted by mid-afternoon Tuesday after crews contained the leaking.

About 100 trains go through the area a day, according to BNSF Railway officials.