A U.S. Army vehicle is seen on a road in Taji, Iraq. Officials said insurgents attacked a coalition convoy in Taji on Tuesday. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Joecks/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said Tuesday it is investigating a pair of attacks on U.S.-supported military convoys in Iraq.

U.S. military officials said it's investigating one attack Monday night on a convoy carrying equipment near the Iraq-Kuwait border, south of Basra.

Shiite group Ashab Al Kahf claimed responsibility, saying it destroyed "equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy."

It wasn't initially known if any troops accompanied the convoy.

The Pentagon uses foreign contractors to provide security in the area, which is a key transportation site.

The second attack happened Tuesday morning when another convoy transporting equipment in Taji was targeted by an explosive device.

There have been similar attacks in recent months carried out by insurgent militias that formed after the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Solaimani in January.