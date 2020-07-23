July 23 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday identified a U.S. paratrooper who died earlier this week in a vehicle rollover in Syria.

Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, 25, was killed Tuesday while conducting reconnaissance operations in Eastern Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in areas of Iraq and Syria, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The incident is under investigation," the statement said.

The 82nd Airborne Division said Mount died of injuries sustained in the rollover of his Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle.

"Sergeant Bryan 'Cooper' Mount was a true American hero paratrooper who served honorably and gave his life defending his fellow citizens and our nation," Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the 82nd Airborne Divison commanding general, said in a statement. "Cooper was a three-time volunteer of his second combat deployment and his loss will be deeply felt across our entire formation."

"He was a husband, son, brother and leader who was adored by everyone who knew him," Donahue continued. "Our sole focus now is providing unyielding support to Cooper's family."

Mount, a native of St. George, Utah, was assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.

He is the second U.S. soldier to die in a military vehicle rollover this year after Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, died Jan. 24 while conducting route clearing operations in Deir ez Zor Province.

"Our hearts are with his wife, his parents, his extended family and fellow paratroopers as they grieve through this incredibly tough time," Donahue said.