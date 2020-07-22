Tropical Storm Gonzalo, at lower right, is seen Friday in the Caribbean off the coast of South America. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Gonzalo has likely missed its chance of becoming the Atlantic's first hurricane of the 2020 season, but the storm will bring a period of gusty winds, downpours and rough seas, forecasters said Friday.

In its 11 a.m. update Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Gonzalo was 485 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving west at 18 mph.

Gonzalo, already surrounded by dry air and dust from the Sahara Desert, will be attacked by increasing wind shear near the Windward Islands and later over the Caribbean Sea this weekend. Strong wind shear, or increasing winds with altitude, can prevent a tropical system from forming or strengthening and can cause established tropical systems to weaken substantially.

"In the case of Gonzalo, because it is so small to begin with, wind shear and dry air could literally tear the storm apart in the coming days, and there is a chance it dissipates entirely over the Caribbean," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Forecasting the exact intensity of a tropical storm or hurricane is one of the most challenging aspects of weather forecasting as there are many variables that can come into play, including thunderstorm development near the center of the storm which can cause fluctuations in strength.

A weak tropical cyclone, such as Gonzalo, is more likely to track on a more westerly path, rather than a northwest path in this case. And it is possible the forecast track of Gonzalo may shift farther south over time as a result.

This more westerly course could take the storm rather close to the large landmass of South America, which is a big area of wind resistance. The more southerly track would tend to put Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada more in the direct path of the small storm. Impact may be slight in Saint Lucia.

Other islands potentially in the path of the small storm with its gusty winds and rain squalls this weekend include Margarita and Tortuga in the Leeward Antilles.

Enough downpours can occur on some of the southern Windward Islands to lead to flash flooding and mudslides. A general rainfall of 2-4 inches is still expected.

The Atlantic hurricane season has spawned eight tropical depressions, all eight of which organized further into tropical storms as of Friday. Several storms this season have been record setters the basin, with Hanna being the most recent to clinch a new record.

Tropical Depression Eight strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening, becoming the earliest "H" storm in recorded history. Gonzalo had developed two days prior to the previous record for the "G" named storm in the Atlantic, beating out Gert from 2005.

Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters in the Atlantic. Cristobal beat out Tropical Storm Colin, which developed on June 5, 2016, whereas Edouard and Fay both formed earlier than previous record holders from the historic 2005 season. Dolly was the second-earliest "D" named storm ever in the basin.

Arthur and Bertha, as well as Dolly, formed in the same near-coast waters of the eastern United States this season. Both Arthur and Bertha formed in May, prior even to the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

While Gonzalo likely missed its chance at becoming a hurricane, Hanna could strengthen to hurricane status before making landfall in Texas early this weekend and become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as a result.

AccuWeather is projecting the busy nature of the season to continue with up to 20 named tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes and four to six major hurricanes -- Category 3 or higher.

Three U.S. landfalls are already in the books for 2020 -- and the heart of the hurricane season does not occur until around Sept. 11. Stay up-to-date with the latest tropical news by visiting the AccuWeather hurricane center.