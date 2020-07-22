July 22 (UPI) -- A magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck off the Alaskan coast, officials said, initiating a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 10:12 p.m. local time Tuesday at about 65 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at a depth of 17 miles.

A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula along the Pacific coast from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass but was later called off.

"A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat," the National Weather Service said in an update. "Some areas may continue to see small sea-level changes."

The temblor was initially categorized as a 7.4 magnitude but was later upgraded to a magnitude 7.8 temblor.

In Kodiak, tsunami warning sires blared and residents made their way from the coast, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Kodiak High School had opened to shelter those who were evacuating, urging people via Facebook to "please get to higher ground."

Mike Tvenge, director of Kodiak Emergency Services, later issued "all clear" for residents to return home.

"Stay safe, Kodiak!" he said in a statement.

In Hawaii, gov. David Ige tweeted that there was no threat of a tsunami to his state.