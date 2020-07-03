Shouts of joy emanate from Tahrir Square after a broadcast by the head of the Egyptian military confirming that they would temporarily be taking over leadership after removing the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, from power, on July 3, 2013, in Cairo, Egypt. File Photo by Ahmed Jomaa/UPI | License Photo

Russian President Boris Yeltsin waves as he departs the first session of the Denver Summit of the Eight on June 21, 1997. Yeltsin was re-elected July 3, 1996. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin talks with a customer at a signing for her new book "Going Rogue: An American Life" at the Woodland Mall Barnes & Noble in Grand Rapids, Mich., on November 18, 2009. On July 3, 2009, Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1608, French explorer Samuel de Champlain founded the Canadian town of Quebec.

Advertisement

In 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.

In 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, Pa.

In 1890, Idaho became the 43rd state of the United States of America.

In 1915, J.P. Morgan Jr., son of renowned banker and financier J. P. Morgan, was shot twice in the groin by Eric Muenter, a German professor at Harvard University. Morgan survived the would-be assassination attempt.

In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Eternal Light Peace Memorial Gettysburg.

In 1971, rock star Jim Morrison, 27, was found dead of heart failure in a bathtub in Paris.

In 1986, Rudy Vallee, one of the United States' most popular singers in the 1920s and '30s, died at the age of 84.

In 1988, during the Iran-Iraq War, missiles fired from the USS Vincennes brought down an Iranian airliner in the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard. The United States said the ship's crew had incorrectly identified the jetliner, believing it was an attacking Iranian fighter jet. Years later, the United States agreed to pay millions of dollars in reparations for what it called "a terrible human tragedy."

In 1996, Boris Yeltsin was re-elected president of Russia, defeating Gennadi Zyuganov in a runoff.

In 2009, Sarah Palin, who became a national figure as the Republican candidate for vice president in 2008, announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.

In 2010, at least 230 people were killed in an explosion sparked by a cigarette near an overturned oil tanker truck in the Republic of the Congo.

In 2013, the Egyptian military removed President Mohamed Morsi from office and announced it was suspending the constitution and planning new elections.

In 2018, the Justice Department under President Donald Trump reversed a set of Obama-era guidelines that promoted using race in admissions standards to achieve diversity in schools.