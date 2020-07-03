People gather at the scene where a Sikh pilgrims passenger bus was hit by a train, in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, Friday. At least 20 Sikh pilgrims died and at least five others were injured while they were returning from Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed and five people were hurt in Pakistan Friday after a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims collided with a train.

The collision took place in the Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province, where an express train struck the bus at an unmanned railroad crossing.

None of the train passengers are reported to have been hurt.

According to district police chief Ghazi Salahuddin, all the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Lahore.

The number of deaths and injuries reported has varied by source, with some saying as many as 22 people died and as many as 10 people have been injured.

Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on digital media to the Punjab chief minister, wrote on Twitter that 10 people were hurt, and that the bus was carrying 30 people.

Officials said the pilgrims were from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan and were returning from the Nankana Sahib shrine, which honors the Sikhs' first guru.