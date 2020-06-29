Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of an attack by Baloch Liberation Army at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday According to media reports, at least six people, including attackers, were killed. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- Security forces in Karachi on Monday killed four gunmen who launched an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Police said security forces killed all gunmen involved in the attack, which began at around 10 a.m, GEO News reported.

Advertisement

The gunmen arrived at the compound also known as Pakistan's Wall Street via a sedan and opened fire after being barred from entering the facility, initiating a gun battle with security forces.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange," PSE Director Abid Ali Habib told reporters. "They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone."

RELATED Bomb kills two human rights workers in Afghanistan

The stock exchange confirmed the attack on its Twitter page, stating the situation was still "unfolding" but that the firing had stopped and reinforcements were in place.

"We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known," it said.

The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, which was emailed to Al Jazeera.

"Majeed brigade of Baloch Liberation Army today has carried out a self-sacrificing attack on Karachi stock exchange," the statement read.

According to the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, the BLA is an ethnonationalist militant group, which has been active since 2000 and is fighting the Pakistan government to gain greater autonomy over the country's largest Balochistan province.

Imran Ismail, governor of Sindh province, said he "strongly" condemns the attack and has ordered security agents to find and punish those responsible.

RELATED State Department says white supremacy rising globally

"We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said in a statement.