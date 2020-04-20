South Korea could be planning to provide COVID-19 related assistance to foreign veterans of the Korean War, according to a local press report. File Photo by Kelsey Tucker/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- South Korea is extending a helping hand to foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War with planned shipments of face masks.

An official with Seoul's foreign ministry told reporters on Monday masks to protect against the highly contagious novel coronavirus could be exempt from export restrictions, according to Yonhap.

"Veterans [of the Korean War] have a special relationship with [South Korea]. We cannot but give them the highest priority," the senior South Korean official said.

The source said aging veterans are highly susceptible to the virus, and the shipments align with current policy. South Korea's ministry of patriots and veterans affairs regularly sends support to veterans.

"This year, we thought, why not masks," the official said.

Under the U.S.-led United Nations Command, a total of 16 countries came to South Korea's aid after North Korean forces crossed the 38th Parallel on June 25, 1950. South Korea had no tanks, anti-tank weapons or artillery to defend against the North Korean assault. Another five countries provided humanitarian assistance.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, South Korea has banned the export of face masks. The shortage has been gradually easing, however.

In a separate statement, Seoul's veterans affairs said foreign veterans residing in low-income countries are to receive donations of face masks and hand sanitizer. The ministry said there has been no decision on the final number of masks to be sent as humanitarian assistance, according to Yonhap.

South Korean officials said the country is not ready to send larger shipments of masks to countries facing shortages.

Seoul is "cooperating a great deal with the United States," and if needed will provide supplies.

Japan has "yet to request for assistance," however, and the two sides are not ready for a discussion, Yonhap's foreign ministry source said.

Japan's cases of COVID-19 are escalating. The country recently received a donation of 2 million masks from Taiwan, according to Kyodo News.