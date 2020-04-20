Newlyweds pose for wedding photos in Beijing, China, on Sunday without wearing protective face masks, as the government has declared the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak is basically over. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Several nations have announced they will soon begin to ease some restrictions related to the coronavirus health emergency, while others are being more cautious.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that she will ease nationwide coronavirus restrictions in a week.

Ardern said the lifting of restrictions will begin at midnight on April 27, and New Zealand will move from its highest Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, which will allow for the reopening of some businesses and schools will prepare to begin holding classes.

She said Alert Level 3 will be held for two weeks before the government will review the situation again.

New Zealand's strict lockdown that ordered all non-essential workers to stay home was to expire Thursday, and a five-day extension was made by the government "to make sure we lock in our gains and give ourselves some additional certainty," she said.

"The sacrifice made to date has been huge," Ardern said.

New Zealand has reduced the transmission rate of the deadly and infectious coronavirus to less than half a person for each confirmed infection. Overseas, the average is 2.5 people infected with the virus per every case, she said.

"The director general of health is confident that there is currently no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand," the prime minister said. "In short, the effort of our team of 5 million has broken the chain of transmission and taken a quantum leap forward in our goal to eliminate the virus."

During the next week, businesses, schools and early learning centers will be allowed to prepare to reopen. However, the easing of restrictions does not allow for more social activity, Ardern said.

"We cannot forget that every number is someone's father, someone's mom, a relative and a friend and someone we have all been united in an effort to protect and to save," she said.

New Zealand announced the lockdown in late March when it had more than 200 confirmed and probable cases. On Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed seven new cases and two probable cases, increasing its total number to 1,440. Twelve people have died.

Ardern said nearly every case identified since April 1 has been the result of an overseas travel or contact to a known infection with only eight cases counted in that period to have unclear origins.

Worldwide, there are 2.4 million cases and more than 165,000 deaths due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany, Norway and the Czech Republic also said they would begin to ease coronavirus restrictions starting Monday.

Germany, which has the world's fifth-highest number of cases, permitted small stores to reopen as well as car dealerships, bookstores and others. In Poland, which has fewer than 10,000 cases, citizens were again allowed to visit public parks and forests.

Authorities in Spain and France have decided to hold off on lifting restrictions. French officials said their will last for at least three more weeks.

"It is an epidemic unique in modern history and it is not finished," said French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. "We are making progress against this epidemic. The situation is improving slowly but surely ... but we are not out of the health crisis. To think the epidemic is behind us would be an error."

In China, the former epicenter of the virus, health officials reported 12 new cases but no deaths.