April 13 (UPI) -- Forces with Libya's Government of National Accord on Monday captured the cities of Sabratha and Sorman from opposition leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar, officials said.

The United Nations-recognized GNA said Sorman, about 40 miles from Tripoli, was captured first, which allowed government forces to advance to Sabratha.

Turkish drones, which have been assisting the Libyan forces militarily, helped to open up Sorman to GNA troops. Haftar has been supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

The GNA said Sunday it shot down two Haftar fighters and a helicopter. GNA Col. Muhammad Qanunu said the downed vehicles were two Chinese-made Wing Loong aircraft and a Russian Mi-35 helicopter.

Fighting between the GNA and militants loyal to Haftar, a former officer in Libya's army under Moammar Gadhafi, has intensified over the past year after Haftar's forces launched an offensive against Tripoli.

The two sides have been at war since Gadhafi's death in 2011 left a leadership vacuum in Libya.