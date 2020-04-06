GNA forces and troops loyal to Haftar have been involved in a power struggle for years. File Photo by Steve Allen/Shutterstock/UPI

April 6 (UPI) -- Libya's United Nations-supported government says it destroyed a military plane near Tripoli carrying ammunition and other supplies intended for opposition leader Khalifa Haftar.

Officials said the plane was destroyed by a drone operated by the Government of National Accord before Haftar forces could unload it.

Haftar's forces had not been able to resupply south of Tripoli after the Libyan Army eliminated previous supply lines. The GNA has controlled the air over the past week. The government said Friday it killed 20 Haftar loyalists in Sirte after accusing militants of violating a cease-fire.

The GNA, backed militarily by Turkey, has the support of the United Nations while Haftar's forces are allied with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The two sides have been at war since Moammar Gadhafi's death in 2011 left a leadership vacuum in Libya.

Both sides have continued intense fighting that started a year ago, despite the United Nations' calls for a global cease-fire due to the coronavirus pandemic.