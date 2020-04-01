Chinese still wear protective face masks and have their temperature checked by security at a business area as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- China reported a surge in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after it included asymptomatic cases in its daily updated for the first time.

China's National Health Commission reported 36 confirmed infections of the coronavirus over Tuesday, 33 of which were imported, continuing a trend of China recording more cases entering the country from overseas than caused by local transmission.

However, the daily tally also reported 130 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours without exhibiting any symptoms, signaling its outbreak is not as close to being over as the nation's previous updates suggested.

The move to include asymptomatic cases follows Premier Li Keqiang urging health officials on Saturday to pay close attention to asymptomatic cases, who can spread the virus without detection.

On Tuesday, China's National Health Commission announced it had a total of 1,541 asymptomatic infections under medical observation, of which 205 were imported cases.

The combined 166 coronavirus cases China reported on Wednesday is its highest number of cases since early last month.

On Wednesday, China said it had recorded 81,554 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in December though it doesn't include the asymptomatic cases. The commission also said two formerly asymptomatic patients were reclassified as confirmed cases after they began to exhibit symptoms over Tuesday.

Seven people also died from the virus over Tuesday, increasing its death toll to 3,312.