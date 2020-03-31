U.S. copes with COVID-19 pandemic

The Empire State Building light display is lit in the red-and-white colors of the Red Cross to honor emergency workers fighting coronavirus on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Dr. Deborah Birx displays models showing that the United States could have up to 200,000 deaths from the pandemic during a White House task force briefing March 31. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

A customer enters a Shell gas station announcing new restrictions on customers in San Francisco on March 31. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump participates in a news briefing by members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on March 31. The White House reduced the number of press allowed to attend the briefings due to social distancing rules. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

A medical worker puts his head down after bodies were carried away at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York hospital workers have been overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus cases. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy treat a patient from Los Angeles medical facilities on March 29. Photo by MC2 Erwin Jacob Miciano/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Medical kits are packed by sailors from Camp Lejeune, N.C., on March 18. The kits include hand sanitizer gel, surgical masks, disinfectant wipes, latex gloves, sphygmomanometers, stethoscopes, thermometers and isolation gowns. Photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter/U.S. Marine Corps | License Photo

Nurses at the University of California Los Angeles hold a candlelight vigil practicing social distancing to show solidarity and support for nurses across the nation and to demand stronger leadership from the federal government in protecting the health and safety of healthcare workers and their patients at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center on March 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A customer waits on lines painted to encourage social distancing while waiting to check out March 31 at a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A Whole Foods Market workers group encouraged employees to call out sick March 31 in protest as store and e-commerce workers are asking for improved workplace safety and benefits. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A sign encourages social distancing outside of a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

An independent contractor places Amazon Prime groceries into a cart as she organizes customers deliveries at a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring, Md., on March 31. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A message scrawled in chalk announces a drive to donate gloves, wipes, masks, hand sanitizer and gowns near UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A woman enters a coronavirus screening site at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md., on March 30. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves past the Statue of Liberty on route to dock on the Hudson River in New York City on March 30. The floating hospital will relieve pressure on facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A large highway sign reminds people to keep their distance of 6 feet from each other, strategically placed in downtown St. Louis, Mo., on March 30. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A COVID-19 testing machine is seen alongside President Donald Trump as he speaks at a briefing on the coronavirus March 30. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort will be ready to take in patients within 24 hours. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Mercy hospital ship starts receiving patients on March 29 in Los Angeles. The 1,000-bed ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include general surgeries, critical care and ward care for adults, according to the Navy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A COVID-19 quarantine for homeless people is operating in a cluster of RVs at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles on March 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses California Street in San Francisco on March 29. The city has shut down cable car service and ordered residents to shelter in place. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A view down an empty Las Vegas Boulevard during the closure of hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on March 29. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

A member of the Rhode Island Army National Guard waits to talk to visitors with New York license plates at a rest area in Richmond, R.I. on March 27. The state police and National Guard are helping to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors from New York. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 27. The center is being converted into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19 infections. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives at the Javits Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Rhode Island Army National Guard record information from arriving travelers inside Providence Train Station in Providence, R.I., on March 27. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

A man walks in an uncrowded Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tourists take pictures on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. California is under a stay-at-home order except for essential needs such as grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A child rides a scooter on the empty plaza in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the pandemic forced the high court to postpone arguments in Washington, D.C. on March 26. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A sign along Interstate 280 in San Francisco reminds people to stay home on March 25. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Medical staff collect samples from a patient at a COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., on March 23. This image has been altered to protect personal information. Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/U.S. Air National Guard | License Photo

Volunteers pack food supplies for shut-in seniors at a St. Louis area food bank in Bridgeton, Mo., on March 23. The food bank is supplying two months of seniors' boxes in a single delivery to limit the risk of social exposure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A man has his temperature checked by an emergency medical technician at a triage station in Hayward, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Cars queue for drive-up testing. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

The Jacob Javits Convention Center is set up to be turned into a field hospital for coronavirus patients in New York City on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members of the media space out around uniformed members of the National Guard. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Police deny vehicle and pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms at the National Mall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

The 110 Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles on March 22 at a time when traffic would normally be heavier and weekdays be bumper-to-bumper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians look at a social distancing sign as they walk in the Marina district of San Francisco on March 22. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is seen in a reflection as he delivers remarks on the pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 22. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Customers fuel their vehicles for $1.93 per gallon, as gasoline prices keep falling due to coronavirus fears, in Ballwin, Mo., on March 22. Recession fears have drove U.S. oil prices down 24 percent to $20.37 a barrel, the lowest level since February 2002. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A message on a board outside of the West Middle School greets drivers as they pass in Ballwin on March 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A pigeon takes flight over other birds on a street nearly empty of pedestrians and traffic along Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Wilma Grove (L) uses a cellphone to talk to her children, Judy Kekich and Ed Grove, during their visit to Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin, Mo., on March 21. The family has been forced to visit their 100- year-old mother every day from the outside due to coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Florida National Guard soldiers and airmen open South Florida's first COVID-19 community-based testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on March 20. The test will be limited to first responders, people over age 65, and to those who are symptomatic. Combat medics with the National Guard will be administrating the tests. Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/Florida National Guard | License Photo

New Jersey Army National Guard medical personnel assist at a COVID-19 testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., on March 20. The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the state police, and the National Guard. Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk/U.S. Army National Guard | License Photo

A customer leaves Gioia's Deli after being told the store has closed for the day, in St. Louis on March 20. All restaurants and bars have been ordered to operate as carry-out only with reduced hours. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Chris Taylor, vice president of listings and services at the New York Stock Exchange, slams the gavel when he alone rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 20. The NYSE will close the floor and move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rivian Robinson holds up a sign for her son, St. Louis firefighter Gavin Alfred, to see as he walks across a parking lot after graduation ceremonies in St. Louis on March 20. Robinson and all family members of the 40 graduates, were unable to attend St. Louis Fire Department graduation ceremonies because of social distancing guidelines. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A shopper leaves a Costco Warehouse in Alexandria, Va., on March 20. Shoppers are continuing to buy in bulk as COVID-19 spreads across the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Hospital Center workers set up to test people for COVID-19 in Arlington, Va., on March 19. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Very light traffic is seen from the Red Line Train at San Francisco International Airport on March 19. Minimal passenger traffic is arriving or departing SFO as the Bay Area starts a three-week shutdown. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A man walks on Haight Street past a boarded up business in San Francisco on March 18. San Francisco was under a "shelter in place" order, with exceptions for grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A passenger is seen in a metro car at Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C. amid low ridership from coronavirus precautions, on March 16. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Seats in the Brady press briefing room at the White House are marked with signs to maintain social distancing. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Commuters walk in a scarcely populated Grand Central Station terminal during the morning rush hour on March 16 in New York City. Over a million New York City public school children are staying home with the first day of closure of public schools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food, water and other essential shortages at a Smart & Final store in Inglewood, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A coronavirus health advisory is displayed on Interstate 105 in California on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A shopper at this Sam's Club store looks over a nearly bare meat counter in Maplewood, Mo., on March 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence steps to podium to speak during a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on March 15. Earlier, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Adventurous skiers start the climb up Mount Werner at Steamboat Springs, Colo. Some went 100 yards, and some climbed to the top of the mountain in order to ski down at the closed resort. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

A member of the White House Medical Unit takes the temperatures of members of the media prior to a press briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House on March 15. Any person who has a temperature reading above 99.5 will not be permitted into the press briefing. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A new hand-sanitizing station is ready for use as international travelers depart Los Angeles International Airport on March 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shoppers purchase toilet paper at a grocery store that was running low on meat, canned goods, paper items, bottled water, bread and other staples during panic buying in Frederick, Md., on March 14. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, joined by members of the federal coronavirus task force, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 14. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Stacy Loggins, supervisor of janitorial services, wipes down a metro bus that has just come back for the day in St. Louis on March 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits check ID of patients arriving by car at New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations screen international passengers arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on March 13. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection | License Photo

Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay in San Francisco on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo