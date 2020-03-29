March 29 (UPI) -- A medical evacuation plane carrying supplies and personnel crashed on takeoff from Manila, Philippines, killing all eight on board Sunday night, officials said.

Tion Air Flight RPC 5880, which was en route to Tokyo, caught fire as it was taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to Manila's International Airport Authority as reported by CNN.

Aboard the plane were an American and Canadian as well as six Filipinos, according to the manifest.

They included a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three members of the flight crew, a patient and companion of the patient, according to the Philippine Red Cross.

No mention was made whether the transport was linked to coronavirus. Philippine has reported 71 deaths and 1,418 cases.