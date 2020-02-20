Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A small plane crash in rural West Texas left three people dead Thursday, local law enforcement said.

The Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from the air traffic control radar before 6 a.m. as the aircraft was en route to Abilene Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.

Lundsford said the pilot reported having an electrical problem before the crash, which killed all aboard. Emergency responders discovered the wreckage of the plane near Lake Coleman.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash.