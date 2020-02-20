Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California said a paraglider who crashed into some power lines was rescued after being stuck for more than three hours.

The Olivehurst Fire Department said the paraglider had been attempting to land at the Yuba County Airport as part of a training exercise Wednesday when he went off course and crashed into some power lines.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company shut off power to the surrounding area while first responders conducted the rescue.

"The difficulty was making sure that the lines were de-energized to make sure that our firefighters were safe before we could make patient contact," firefighter Randy York told KOVR-TV.

The paraglider was eventually brought back to the ground by a fire department bucket truck.

"He's exhausted but all his vitals seem to be stable," York said.