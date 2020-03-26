Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, pictured here at his inauguration on February 3, was ousted by a no-confidence vote. File Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has become the first world leader ousted for their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers in Pristina voted Kurti out of office Wednesday stemming from disagreements with his handling of the crisis. He assumed office on February 3.

Parliament ousted Kurti, leader of the left-wing Vetevendosje Party, on a vote called by the center-right LDK, a minority portion of the governing coalition that also took power just last month.

The move leaves Kosovo without stable leadership after an emergency curfew was imposed by Kurti Monday to help stem the outbreak. The former Serbian province had reported 71 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The restrictions ordered by Kurti limit public and private gatherings and prohibit the movement of private vehicles and citizens throughout much of the day and overnight.

Kurti's political rival, President Hashim Thaci, denounced the measures as unconstitutional and said only an emergency declaration could justify them. Under such emergencies, the largely ceremonial presidency is granted special powers.

The dispute led the LDK to file a no-confidence motion, which passed with 82 votes Wednesday in the 120-seat assembly.

Kurti, however, said he will remain in a caretaker capacity until new elections are held.