Albania earthquake death toll rises to 31; 20 missing

THe death toll from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Albania rose to 31 on Wednesday as crews from several nations continued to search for people underneath rubble. Photo by Malton Dibra/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Albania this week rose to 31 Wednesday, according to the Albanian Red Cross.

The organization said 20 people were missing, 650 were injured and 2,500 people were displaced after the quake hit west of the capital city of Tirana on Tuesday causing several buildings to collapse in Durres, Thumane and neighboring towns, and leaving people trapped under rubble.

A day of mourning was held in Kosovo on Wednesday as Foreign Affairs Minister Behgjet Pacolli announced two brothers from there were killed in the quake.

Power was out in several neighborhoods in Tirana on Wednesday but communication lines remained functional.

Displaced people were housed in hotels in Tirana, tent camps in Thumane and a stadium in Durres.

It wasn't immediately clear when people would be able to return to their homes.

Rescue crews searched for people beneath the rubble and the government activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism as teams from Italy, Greece and Romania joined in the search.