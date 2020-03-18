People gather Tuesday during a traffic jam near the Austria-Hungary border, near Nickelsdorf, Austria. The European Union closed its borders to all non-essential travel to fight the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Military personnel in protective suits disinfect streets on Wednesday in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The nation is in its fourth day of public confinement to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Lavandeira Jr/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has closed its external borders to non-essential travel, and airline passengers around the world moved to return home Wednesday amid new coronavirus restrictions.

The EU announced after a video conference Tuesday that all member nations unanimously agreed to reinforce the bloc's external borders by "applying a coordinated temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU for a period of 30 days."

The pandemic's epicenter has shifted from China to Europe, and the EU on Wednesday joined France, Spain and Italy in imposing border closures intended to stop the spread of the virus through social distancing.

EU officials ordered non-essential shops and open-air markets to close and urged citizens to work from home when at all possible.

"It is up to them now to implement. They said they will immediately do that. This is good in order to have an unanimous and united approach," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "There was a lot of approval."

Early Wednesday, the number of worldwide cases surpassed 200,000 for the first time, and more than 8,000 deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University, which is keeping a running tally.

Italy, which has the second-highest number of cases after China, reported its largest single-day death toll Tuesday at 475. That brings the overall death toll on the country to 2,978, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday.

The EU restrictions are the latest in series of new measures impacting travelers abroad.

Australia has updated its global travel advisory to a Level 4. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade urged Australians to return home as soon as possible or risk being stranded.

Germany's northern, western and southern borders were open only to those who have "valid reasons" for travel.

Russia also announced it would ban most foreign travelers from entry, and those who do enter will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

In China, life was slowly returning to normal as the number of new cases continued to dwindle Wednesday. Hubei province, where the outbreak began, has reported one new case and 11 additional deaths.

Chinese officials have gradually relaxed lockdown measures imposed last month and local officials allowed schools to resume classes in "low-risk" provinces.