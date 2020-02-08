Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Thai soldier opened fire at multiple locations near Bangkok on Saturday, killing at least 17 people and leading police on a manhunt, law enforcement officials said.

A Defense Ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, stole a gun and ammunition from a military camp after attacking his commanding officer, then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and a shopping center in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Bangkok.

The suspect appeared in local media footage to be opening fire after getting out of a Humvee in front of a Terminal 21 shopping center in the Muang district as people fled. Other footage showed a fire outside the building and some reports said that a gas canister was shot at causing the fire.

The Bangkok Post reported there were 17 deaths, 14 people injured, citing an unnamed official from nationwide emergency services.

The gunman allegedly killed three people at the army base before he drove the stolen Humvee to the mall. Among the dead were Thomma's commander, Col. Anantharot Krasae, a 63-year-old woman said to be the commander's mother-in-law, and another soldier, the Post reported.

Authorities closed down the shopping center as they searched for the suspect who was believed to be inside the building.

The motive of the suspect was unclear.

A spokeswoman for Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he expressed condolences to families of those killed and is following developments.