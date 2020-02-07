Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship stand at their cabins' balconies at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Japanese health officials said Friday that an additional 41 people quarantined on a cruise liner off its eastern coast have tested positive for a deadly new virus that has killed more than 600 people worldwide.

Diamond Princess with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew on board has been quarantined at Yokohama Port since Monday after 10 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Since its docking, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has tested 273 passengers with at total 61testing positive for the disease called 2019-nCoV.

The ministry said those infected will be sent to infectious disease wards in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures.

"Those who are transported include elderly people and foreign nationals, and it is necessary to take measures that take into account their physical conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

Among the newly confirmed cases are 21 Japanese nationals, eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians, one Briton and one Argentinian, Princess Cruises said.

"The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be Feb. 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments," the cruise company said in a statement.

RELATED North Korea officials take turns visiting fertilizer factory

The vessel had departed Yokohama Jan. 20 and was scheduled to return on Feb. 4, but docking was delayed 24 hours to allow health officials to examine passengers after a passenger who disembarked Jan. 25 in Hong Kong tested positive for the coronavirus six days later.

Aside from those on the cruise ship, Japan has 25 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said Friday 24 countries have at least one confirmed patient infected with the coronavirus equaling 216 cases outside of China, an increase of 25 from the day before.

Most of the patients have connections to China where health officials on Friday announced 73 new fatalities from the day before, raising the global death toll to 638 since the outbreak began in December.

Among the newly reported deaths, 69 were reported in the disease's epicenter, Hubei province, with 64 of them reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the disease is believed to have emerged from.

National and Hubei health officials reported 3,143 new cases nationwide on Friday. The majority of the newly confirmed cases totaling 2,447 were reported in Hubei with 1,501of those reported in Wuhan, ballooning the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide to 31,161.

Meanwhile, China's State Supervisory Committee announced it will be sending an anti-corruption investigation team to Wuhan following the death of a doctor who was accused by law enforcement of spreading rumors about the coronavirus.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, died Friday from the disease he was accused of spreading rumors about online during the early stages of the outbreak.

Li had messaged friends about patients coming into his hospital with an unusual new disease similar to SARS that had killed some 800 people in China and Hong Kong in the early 200s. For doing so, law enforcement forced him to sign a statement admitting to having committed a "misdemeanor" and promising not to commit further "unlawful acts."

In a statement, the State Supervisory Committee said the team with conduct "a comprehensive investigation on the relevant issues reported by the massas about Dr. Li Wenliang."

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai mourned the doctor's death.

"He was a devoted doctor," Cui said on Twitter. "we are so grateful to him for what he has done in our joint efforts fighting against 2019-nCoV."