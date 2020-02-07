Passengers are taken off of the Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 freighter and shuttled onto waiting busses at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. on Jan. 29. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two U.S. chartered evacuation flights with approximately 300 passengers on board have departed the central Chinese city of Wuhan amid an epidemic of a deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 600 people since December.

The Pentagon announced the departure of the United States third group of evacuees in a statement late Thursday.

"The Department of Defense is prepared to receive two Department of State chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, currently scheduled to arrive on Feb. 7th," the statement read.

One of the planes was heading toward Travis Air Force Base in California where it will refuel before departing for its final destination of Omaha, Neb., via Texas' Lackland Air Force Base.

The other plane is en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Calif., by way of Vancouver, Canada.

The chartered flights come two days after some 350 people aboard two flights were evacuated to California from Wuhan, the epicenter of an ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus named 2019-nCoV.

The United States' first evacuation flight from Wuhan was on Jan. 29 with 195 people on board.

Among the passengers are Canadian citizens, said Francois Philippe Champagne, Canada's minister of foreign affairs.

"Canada has secured seats on a flight organized by U.S. authorities from Wuhan," he said via Twitter.

The Canadian citizens will disembark from the plan in Vancouver before it takes off after refueling, he said.

Upon arrival in the United States, the passengers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The goal of evacuating Americans as I've mentioned is to bring them into a control quarantine environment under CDC observation for 14 days to ensure their health needs are met during that observation period and to limit the spread of the virus," said Capt. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC's Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology.

About 70 people will be arriving in Omaha where they will be quarantined at Camp Ashland, the CDC said.

Nebraska Medicine said in a statement that officials have been training at the base for receiving the evacuees.

Eric Kasowski with the CDC said during a press conference that they expect those who arrive from Wuhan to be healthy as they have been screened several times before their arrival.

Those arriving at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will be joining a group of evacuees already under quarantine who were upon one of the earlier evacuation flights.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Service to support housing at Camp Ashland for up to 75 people to be quarantined at the site.

The departures follow a Canadian evacuation flight earlier Thursday with 176 passengers.

The planes depart as Chinese health officials announced Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 638 after 73 people died over the day prior.

The United States has confirmed 12 cases of the disease, according to the CDC.