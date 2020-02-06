Investigators said a 25-year-old driver is accused of assaulting the young girl in his home on embassy grounds. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India, is working with local authorities in a rape investigation that's said to involve a 25-year-old man and 5-year-old girl, officials said.

Authorities said the accused man, a driver at the embassy, and the girl's family live in the servants' quarters on the consulate grounds. The child is the daughter of a housekeeping employee.

"[The U.S. Embassy is] deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct," a spokesperson said. "We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police."

The mother of the child, who is married to the housekeeping staffer, reported the rape to authorities last weekend.

Officials said the girl was assaulted last Saturday when the man was home and the girl's father was at work.

"[He] noticed the girl playing outside her house," a police investigator said. "He lured her to his own house and raped her there. The girl's mother is pregnant and she fell ill on getting to know of the crime. But she took the girl to a private clinic for treatment."