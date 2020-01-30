Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s asked for a DNA sample to compare genetic material from the alleged assault Thursday.

Carroll tweeted that a dress she wore the night she said Trump sexually assaulted has been tested and that her attorney sent a subpoena to Trump's attorney to submit a DNA sample.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said they have requested a saliva sample from Trump.

In a statement, Carroll said that after the alleged assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room she took the black dress she was wearing at the time off and hung it in her closet.

"I only wore it once since then and that was at the photo shoot for the New York Magazine article about my book," Carroll said. "Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character."

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in November alleging Trump made "express statements and deliberate implications" that accused her of lying about the rape in order to increase sales of her memoir -- where she first publicly described the assault -- as well as to carry out a political agenda by advancing a conspiracy with the Democratic Party.

"This case turns on whether Donald Trump lied when he said that he had not sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll and, in fact, had never even met her," Kaplan said. "Testing unidentified male DNA on the dress she wore during that assault has become standard operating procedure in these circumstances given the remarkable advances in DNA technology, particularly where, as is the case here, other potential contributors have been excluded."

