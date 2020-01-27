People in Beijing, China, are seen wearing protective face masks on Sunday to guard against a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 81 people in mainland China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities on Monday raised the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak to 81, ahead of a visit by the director-general of the World Health Organization who will help map out a plan to stem the virus' spread.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he planned to meet with health officials in Beijing and discuss what's happening in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

"We are working 24/7 to support China and its people during this difficult time and remain in close contact with affected countries, with our regional and country offices deeply involved," Ghebreyesus tweeted Sunday. "[WHO] is updating all countries on the situation and providing specific guidance on what to do to respond."

Chinese officials said there are at least 2,835 coronavirus cases in China as of Monday, and the outbreak has so far killed 81 people in mainland China. Fifty-five patients are in the hospital, they added.

Outside of China, eight cases have been confirmed in Thailand, five each in the United States and Australia and four each in Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Two cases have been documented in Vietnam, where officials have quarantined a dozen people who may also have the virus.

Officials said Monday there are about 4,100 Wuhan residents still traveling overseas who are expected to return in the coming days.

Given past virus outbreaks, Beijing said it hoped to show it's taking proper measures to contain the coronavirus -- including the construction of a clinic to handle Chinese cases.

"We have built an all-round and multilevel prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan and Hubei," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday. "All are open and transparent, and we will speed up [the implementation of prevention] progress in a scientific and orderly manner."

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang traveled to Wuhan Monday to visit patients and medical staff.