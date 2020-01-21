Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Eight tourists, including four children, have died after they were found unconscious in a hotel room at a mountain resort in Nepal, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials said the dead were part of a group of 15 tourists who had been staying at the resort in Daman and had all stayed in the same room. They used a gas heater to stay warm while windows and doors were locked, they noted.

The group had traveled from Kerala in India to Nepal.

A family of five were among the dead, officials said -- Praveen Krishnan Nair, 39; his wife Saranya, 34, and their three children Sreebhadra, 9; Aarcha, 8; Abhi Nair, 7. Also identified were Ranjith Punathil, Indu Ragalatha and Vyshnav Ranjith.

Police Superintendent Sushil Singh Rathaur said emergency crews flew all eight to a Kathmandu hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities believe they all lost consciousness due to a carbon monoxide leak from the room's heater.

India's Department of Tourism said Tuesday it hopes for a quick investigation.