17 killed, 50 injured in Nepal bus crash

Buses in Nepal are often overcrowded and travel on poorly maintained and narrow roads. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- At least 17 people including an infant were killed in Nepal when a bus they were traveling in skidded off the highway and plunged into a river, local authorities said.

The bus was heading to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali when it skidded off the Araniko Highway Sunday, falling into the Sunkoshi River, killing 14 people, according to the District Police Office, Sindhupalchowk, Nepal's myRepublica reported.

Police said two people died while undergoing surgery and another person died en route to the hospital. Only 10 bodies had yet to be identified by Sunday night.

Police spokesman Madhav Prasad Kafle said 50 people were injured in the crash and were receiving treatment at a local hospital where six were reported in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was attributed to speeding, police chief Prajwal Maharjan said.

"It has been learned that the driver lost control due to over speeding in the narrow highway," he said.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation was underway for three missing persons.