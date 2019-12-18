Activists gather in Mumbra, India, on Wednesday to oppose a new citizenship law that opponents say discriminates against Muslim refugees in the country. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of India declined Wednesday to consider petitions by opponents to block a revised citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslim refugees.

The three-judge tribunal said it will not yet evaluate the issue, instead encouraging the Indian government to address a number of petitions that oppose the updated law. The high court set the next hearing for Jan. 22.

The Citizenship Amendment Act offers a swift path to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled prior to 2015. Opponents argue it violates India's secular constitution and marginalizes the country's 200 million Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the law is intended to address religious persecution of minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in predominately Muslim countries.

Six people have died in widespread and violent protests in Assam state this week, where residents fear the law will help Bengali-speaking foreigners overrun the state. Despite a curfew, Assam's capital city of Guwahati has been the site of regular demonstrations.

The right of assembly was restricted in Muslim-dominated New Delhi on Wednesday after thousands of activists threw stones and bottles at police. Demonstrators also set fire to a small police substation and vehicles.