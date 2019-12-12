Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and his wife Laura Alvez leave after voting in London Thursday during the general elections. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson leaves a polling station Thursday after casting a ballot, with his dog "Dylan," during the general election in London. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Voter turnout was high across Britain Thursday for what's being called the "most important general election in a generation."

Millions of Britons will cast their ballots to decide members of Parliament -- and, by extension, a multitude of issues like Britain's departure from the European Union -- following the whirlwind campaigns of candidates across the United Kingdom.

Thursday's is the first December election in Britain in almost 100 years, and the third since 2015.

Thursday's vote will determine membership in the House of Commons, as well as Britain's next prime minister. Boris Johnson has filled the post since Theresa May left in July, but his failure to pass an agreement to leave the EU prompted him in October to call for new elections.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is Johnson's challenger for the post of prime minister.

Polls show the once-comfortable lead of Johnson's Conservative Party has dwindled over the final weeks of the 52-day campaign. Johnson and opponents -- including Corbyn, Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats and Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish Nationalist Party -- spent Wednesday furiously seeking votes in what each conceded would be a very tight contest.

All four cast their votes Thursday after spending Wednesday making final pitches across Britain.

Johnson, who is seeking an outright majority in Parliament in order to pass his EU withdrawal agreement, campaigned on the theme "get Brexit done" in Yorkshire, Wales and London. Corbyn visited six locations and urged Britons to "vote for hope," while Swinson, whose party has vowed to stay in the EU, concentrated on areas that voted to "remain" in the 2016 referendum.

The deadline for Britain to depart the 28-member block has been postponed several times. Johnson has said a several occasions he planned to complete the withdrawal by the current Jan. 31 deadline, at the latest.

A variety of outcomes appear possible -- from Conservatives gaining a landmark majority of 70 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, to a hung Parliament, in which the Labor Party could form a governing coalition with other parties and stage a second EU referendum.

RELATED 3 British members of European Parliament quit Brexit Party

Britain's 40,000 polling stations close at 10 p.m.