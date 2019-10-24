Brexit: British PM Johnson seeks December election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he'd give Parliament more time to scrutinize his Brexit deal in exchange for the December election. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called on members of Parliament to agree to a Dec. 12 election in exchange for more time to debate his Brexit legislation.

Johnson said he wanted "to be reasonable with Parliament" and give them more time to debate the deal.

So far lawmakers have been unable to agree on a deal to exit the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline. Parliament rejected Johnson's plan to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill, making it more likely the EU will need to extend the Brexit deadline until January.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he wants more time to scrutinize Johnson's deal and make amendments.

Labor Party lawmakers said they won't back a new election unless a no-deal Brexit option was taken off the table. Parliament rules say two-thirds of MPs must support a new election before one can be called.

Johnson was expected to formally present his suggestion for a Dec. 12 election Monday. He told the BBC he doesn't want the EU Brexit extension.

"So, the way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done, is, I think, to be reasonable with Parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on 12 December," he said.