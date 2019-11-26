6 dead, hundreds hurt as 6.4-magnitude quake strikes Albania

People search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania. Photo by Malton Dibra/EPA-EFE

A woman cries as her relatives are trapped in a building after an earthquake hit Thumane, Albania. Photo by Malton Dibra/EPA-EFE

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed Tuesday and hundreds were injured when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Albanian city of Durres, with shocks reverberating miles away in the capital of Tirana.

The United States Geological Survey said the temblor occurred at a depth of 12 miles with its epicenter close to the port city of Durres.

At least 325 were reported injured, according to the Albanian Ministry of Health.

Albania's President Ilir Meta said the government has asked foreign nations for help with the disaster.

"Our country was hit by a wave of earthquakes like never before in the darkness of the early hours of today," Meta said in a statement. "It is important to work with dedication and professionalism to save every human life under the rubble of buildings and to help the injured."

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said foreign nations have heeded their distress call, with Kosovo dispatching military special forces to search for survivors, Italy and Greece sending aircraft, France and Turkey expressing their readiness to offer assistance and Germany set up an "emergency aid mechanism."

"The powerful earthquake hit has caused serious consequences and unfortunately we have lost lives," Rama said via Twitter. "All state structures are in place from the very first moment."

He said the government was working "intensively to save every possible life."