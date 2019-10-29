6.6-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines

A wounded office employee is carried by rescuers after earthquake shockwaves hit, in Davao City, Philippines, on Tuesday. Photo by Cerilo Ebrano/EPA-EFE

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines Tuesday, killing at least four people and causing damage to infrastructure throughout Mindanao Island.

The earthquake struck about 13 miles south of Tulunan, Cotabato, at a depth of 4.3 miles after 9 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which is also known as Phivolcs.

Arthur Davin, mayor of Magsaysay near the temblor's epicenter, said a 15-year-old and a 66-year-old were killed by falling debris and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Weng Gafate said two others were found dead in Arakan.

At least 70 people were sent to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained from the earthquake, said Rolly Aquino, chief of disaster management for South Cotabato.

Phivolcs's Renato Solidum urged residents to not return to their homes as there could be aftershocks.

The earthquake occurred in roughly the same spot that was struck by a 6.3-magnitude temblor on Oct. 16 that killed six people.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said residents are to remain calm and to refrain from spreading disinformation that could cause panic, according to state-run media.

"We also urge them to monitor developments through the alerts and bulletins of official government channels," he said.